OVHS Player Signs with Lake Land
Okaw Valley High School volleyball team leader Kristy Burford signed a letter of intent to play volleyball with the Lake Land Lakers next season. The high school gathered in the OVHS gymnasium January 12 in support of Burford’s future choice. Pictured seated from left: father Paul Burford, Kristy, mother Elizabeth; Timberwolves’ head coach Jay Potter and Lake Land Lakers head coach Ashli Robison. Robison, a former Laker, noted Lake Land is fortunate to find such a good utility player locally and looks forward to OVHS fans watching Kristy in action with the Lakers.