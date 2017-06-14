 

OVHS Softball Players Receive Awards

Posted on by June 13, 2017

•June 14, 2017•

Okaw Valley High School softball players were honored at the end of the season with an awards ceremony.

Players recognized with end of season awards include Most Improved Player - Paige Coleman; Hustle Award - Kailyn Boyer; Best Offensive Player and Best Defensive Player - Natalie Jeffers; MVP - Maddie Perrine and Grace Harlin.

Comments are closed.