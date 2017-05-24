OVHS Softball Team Gets Past Morrisonville

•May 24, 2017•

By Kirk Whitaker

for the News Progress

When the wind is blowing in at over 20 miles per hour, that’s normally a sign that home runs and big outputs of offense probably won’t be coming.

Okaw Valley High School’s softball team didn’t get that memo.

The Lady Timberwolves (17-11, 6-2 LOVC) hung a 10-spot in the top of the fourth inning en route to a 16-3 win in five innings over Morrisonville. This sets up a chance for the Timberwolves third-straight Regional championship.

Okaw Valley worked a staggering 10 walks—four from Natalie Jeffers and three from leadoff hitter Grace Harlin—along with two hitters, batters getting hit by pitches, followed by timely hitting in a winning mix.


