OVHS Softball Team Gets Past Morrisonville

Posted on by May 23, 2017

•May 24, 2017•

By Kirk Whitaker
for the News Progress

When the wind is blowing in at over 20 miles per hour, that’s normally a sign that home runs and big outputs of offense probably won’t be coming.

Okaw Valley High School’s softball team didn’t get that memo.

The Lady Timberwolves (17-11, 6-2 LOVC) hung a 10-spot in the top of the fourth inning en route to a 16-3 win in five innings over Morrisonville. This sets up a chance for the Timberwolves third-straight Regional championship.

Okaw Valley worked a staggering 10 walks—four from Natalie Jeffers and three from leadoff hitter Grace Harlin—along with two hitters, batters getting hit by pitches, followed by timely hitting in a winning mix.

