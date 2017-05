•May 3, 2017•

Kristina Burford of Bethany has been named recipient of the 2017 Charles B. Shuman Memorial Scholarship sponsored by the Moultrie County Farm Bureau.

Ms. Burford is the daughter of Paul Burford and Elizabeth Burford. Kristina is currently a senior at Okaw Valley High School. Kristina plans to attend Lake Land College and then transfer to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She plans to study Ag Education.