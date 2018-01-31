 

OVHS Student

Selected for State Honors Choir
Okaw Valley junior Isabella Benning was selected to participate in the Illinois Music Educators Association All-State Conference in Peoria January 24-27. Benning qualified for Honors Choir through a rigorous audition process.
This festival is the highest honor that may be achieved by a high school musician. More than 1300 selected musicians representing more than 300 schools from across the state were chosen.
During the week they attended rehearsals with nationally known conductors, concerts, a college fair, and performed for the public on Saturday.

