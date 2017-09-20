OVHS Volleyball Wins Two 

•September 20, 2017•

25 Years Ago This Week

Sullivan schools contracted with a food service management company for lunches, and increased participation in the lunch program is the result. One reason: pizza, deli sandwiches and a salad bar. Middle school seventh graders Sara Holt, Jennifer Sanner and Ashely Sands noted they eat salads almost every day and enjoy the variety offered. Middle school served an average of 350 of 1160 k-12 students the previous year and hit a 667 meal high with the new lunch program offerings.

Steven Pflum, president of the Bank of Findlay, and Michael Dove, president of the Shelby Co. State Bank, announced the two banks will combine. Shelby Co. State Bank was founded in 1895 and the Bank of Findlay in 1971.

In B.B.’s publisher Bob Best reflects on their recent California trip for the National Newspaper Association convention. “One of the things Marion and I did during our mini-vacation was visit Sequoia National Park to see the big trees. The conifer forest does not start until you reach 5000 feet elevation in the Sierra Mountains, and parts of the park are 7000 feet above sea level,” Best said, noting he would not bore anyone with slides from the trip. Read More