 

OVHS Volleyball Wins Two 

•September 20, 2017•

The Okaw Valley volleyball team finished the week with a 2-1 record.

The Timberwolves defeated Arthur Christian and Villa Grove but lost to Edinburg.

Thursday against Villa Grove, OV won in two sets, 25-14 and 25-22.

Natalie Jeffers tallied eight kills, 12 assists, four blocks and four digs.

Kate Jeffers recorded six kills, four aces and three blocks.

Paige Coleman had five kills and 15 digs, and Kailynn Bobbett had four kills and four blocks.

Sadie Zimmerman totaled 13 assists, four aces and three digs.

