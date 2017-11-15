OV’s Robinson Signs with Drury University

•November 15, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

Earlier this year, Okaw Valley senior Paige Robinson verbally committed to play basketball at Division II Drury University in Springfield, Missouri.

Robinson made it official when she signed her national letter of intent at Okaw Valley High School in Bethany Friday.

Robinson will play for coach Molly Miller who enters her fourth season as Drury University’s head women’s basketball coach.

Robinson will be entering a successful basketball program. Drury is currently ranked No. 7 in the nation.


