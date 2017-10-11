 

Painting Mattoon Different Colors 5K for Cancer

Bring awareness to all types of cancer and join in the fun at Paint the Town 5K Color Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 14, in Mattoon.

Sponsored by Sarah Bush Lincoln, Paint the Town begins at 8 am at KC Summers on Broadway Ave., following an established “Run for the Bagel” route through Lytle Park and ending at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA. The run will feature the opportunity to run through “color” and hosts water stops at two locations.     Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

