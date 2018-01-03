Paris was Knights Nemisis at Tri County Tournament

•January 3, 2018•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

The Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond boys’ basketball team finished 3-1 in the Tri-County Christmas Tournament Kansas this past week.

The Knights defeated Westville, Windsor-Stewardson Strasburg and Hutsonville/Palestine but lost to Paris.

“The tournament went very well for us, and we learned quite a bit about ourselves and made quite a bit of improvement over the course of the tourney,” said ALAH coach Dale Schuring. “We handled adversity very well.”

Against WWS, ALAH doubled its lead in the first quarter 12-6, but Windsor came back with a 24-10 run in the second quarter for a 32-22 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, ALAH held WWS to two points with a 2-3 zone defense that held WSS to 4-of-20 shooting in the second half.


