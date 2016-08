•August 31, 2016•

The ceremony commemorating the 15th anniversary of 9/11 will be held in the Sullivan High School gym at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.

The public is invited to attend and should arrive by 9:15 a.m.

All Moultrie County first responders (volunteer, retired, and current) are invited to attend.

A brunch reception will follow for all first responders. First responders who plan to attend are asked to RSVP Rebecca Lawson at SHS by Monday, Sept. 5.

