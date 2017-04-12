Players Drive Program for New Varsity Football Coach

•April 12, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

Sullivan-Okaw Valley announced that Andy Kerley has been hired as the new head varsity football coach.

“Sullivan is a community I’ve always had great experiences with as a visiting coach,” said Kerley. “From the other sideline the support levels have always seemed good. The town, the administration, everyone seems to support the programs of the school, and that is a great positive when looking at a place as a potential working environment. The infrastructure is mostly in place already to allow the program to blossom.”

Kerley spent seven years as the Cerro Gordo-Bement Broncos head coach with four playoff berths (2011, 2012, 2013, and 2015) and a 42-28 record.

He coached at Shelbyville for a year before taking the Cerro Gordo position.

At Cerro Gordo-Bement, he was selected as the Decatur Herald and Review Macon County Coach of the Year in 2011 and 2013, and he also was named as the ESPN 1050 Decatur Coach of the Year in 2013.

This summer should be very important to Kerley, and he cannot wait to start. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

