Program Helps Access Local History for Bethany Students

•January 24, 2018•

By Ellen Ferrera

for the News Progress

Kathy Doty is a multi-talented teacher at Bethany Elementary School teaching K-4, music and computer technology.

Computer technology led her to develop an interesting history project for third grade students.

“I’m always looking for ways to partner with other teachers to enhance their class projects and, at the same time, increase the students’ computer skills and concepts,” she explained. Doty and third grade teacher Crystal Allen have collaborated on a history project to acquaint Allen’s students with Bethany history and folklore for the past four years

Doty discovered that the little book, "History of Bethany" by Jim Scott was available online. She and Allen prepared 10-12 questions for the students to answer by searching the book on computers. Their answers had to be written as entire sentences – not just one-word answers – as if they were writing a story. They then had to search google to find pictures that would illustrate the questions.


