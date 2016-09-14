Raiders Conquer Timberwolves at LSA Tourney

•September 14, 2016•

Kirk Whitaker

NP Sports

It was a tough week for the Okaw Valley Lady Timberwolves volleyball team.

Tuesday started off with a non-conference loss to Central A&M, 25-13, 25-10, with several unforced errors in both sets, in which head coach Jay Potter said, “Our hitters didn’t really get started, and against a good team like A&M that has to happen. I thought we would compete a little better, but our leaders didn’t perform as expected, and that was the key.” Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.



