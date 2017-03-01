Rau Appointed Circuit Judge

•March 1, 2017•

Justice Rita B. Garman and the Illinois Supreme Court have announced the appointment of Bradford A. Rau, Sr. as a Resident Circuit Judge in the Sixth Judicial Circuit.

Rau was appointed to fill the vacancy created when Judge Dan L. Flannell retired January 13, 2017.

The appointment of Rau takes effect April 1, 2017 and will conclude December 3, 2018 when the vacancy will be filled by the winner of the November 2018 general election.

“Mr. Rau was ranked as exceptionally well-qualified by my judicial screening committee,” Justice Garman said. “He has been a longtime attorney and is well experienced in both the civil and criminal areas. He is keenly aware of the responsibilities that come with the job.”

Justice Garman recommended the appointment to the full court following a review of applicants by a seven-person screening committee consisting of four non-lawyers and three lawyers who reside in the Sixth Judicial Circuit. The non-lawyer members were Dr. Glen Dust, retired University of Illinois President Robert Easter, Linda Carlton-Huber, and Prof. Linda Parrish. The lawyer members of the committee were the Hon. Arnold Blockman (Ret.), John Phipps, and Suzanne Jennings Wells.

Rau, who has more than 30 years of legal experience, has worked in private practice for the last 20 years, most recently as the owner of Rau, Elder & Associates since 2011. Rau previously served as an Assistant State’s Attorney in the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office from 1987 to 1997.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1980 and his Juris Doctor from the Washington University School of Law in 1983.

Rau and his wife Jill reside in Sullivan and have three children.

The Sixth Judicial Circuit is comprised of Champaign, DeWitt, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie and Piatt counties.