Recent Obituaries: Alice M. Miller

Alice M. Miller

Alice M. Miller, 92 of Sullivan, died 1:06 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017 in St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur.

Celebration of Life services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Charliam Renner officiating. Burial will be in the Moultrie County Memorial Park, Bethany. Visitation will be one hour before the services. Memorials are suggested the Mason Point Activity Fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Mrs. Miller was born January 13, 1925 in Bethany, IL, the daughter of Cayrel and Effie Pearl Standerfer Hilliard. Alice retired as a billing clerk at St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur. Alice and her husband Joe owned and operated the Moultrie County Memorial Park, Bethany for many years. She had been a member of the Eastern Star Crystal Chapter #39 and the Sullivan First Baptist Church. Alice married Joseph A. Miller on September 9, 1969 in Decatur and he preceded her in death on September 9, 1992.

Survivors include her son Ronald Holmes of Knoxville, TN; stepdaughter Dee (Donald) Simerl of Mooresville, IN; son-in-law Ray Loy of Sullivan; sister Camellia Zimmerman of Sullivan; nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Paula Loy, one great-grandson, three sisters and one brother.