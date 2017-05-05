Recent Obituaries: Alice N. Durbin

Alice N. Durbin

Alice N. Durbin, 103, of Altamont died at 11:34 a.m., Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Lutheran Care Center, Altamont.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 8, 2017 at Gieseking Funeral Home, Altamont with Rev. Marek Kasperczuck officiating. Burial will follow at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, rural St. Elmo. There will be a Rosary at 3:30 p.m., with visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. and concluding at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Alice was born on Tuesday, November 4, 1913 in Altamont to George and Grace (Bailey) Dowds. She was a member of St. Clare Catholic Church, Altamont. She was a cook for Altamont Community Unit School District #10 for 19 years and at Lutheran Care Center for 6 years.

She is survived by: her sister, Avanelle Hooks of Altamont; 7 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 35 great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Alice was preceded in death by her 4 children; Ross E. Durbin, Jay F. Durbin, Mary Catherine Apke and Annetta McCoy; sister, Annabelle Shelton, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

