Recent Obituaries: Barbara Ann Reedy

Barbara Ann Reedy

Barbara Ann Reedy, 79, of Sullivan, formerly of Lovington, died 6:20 a.m. Wednesday (February 1, 2017) in Mason Point, Sullivan.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2017 at the St. Isidore Catholic Church, Bethany with Fr. Steve Arisman and Fr. John Sohm celebrants. Burial and Rite of Committal will be in the St. Isidore Cemetery, Bethany. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. A prayer service will be 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Moultrie County Beacon, St. Isidore Catholic Church, the Moultrie County Relay for Life. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Mrs. Reedy was born February 5, 1938 in Effingham, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Cecilia Bueker Niemann. Barbara worked at St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Records from 1956 - 1963. After that she was a stay-at-home mom to her children. She was a member of the St. Isidore Catholic Church, Moultrie County Home Extension, Scott State Bank bowling team and Lovington Library Board. Barbara married Gerald Reedy on October 27, 1962 at St. Mary’s Church at Green Creek, IL.

Survivors include her husband Gerald, children Teresa (Tim) Stepp of Palatine, IL, Christopher (Kathy) Reedy of Redfield, AR, Jill Reedy of Sullivan and Meg Reedy of Palatine; grandchildren Robert Reedy, Ashlen Reedy, Cory Reedy, Dallas Reedy, Shania Reedy and Matt Stepp; two great grandchildren; sisters Sarah Parks of Louisville, KY, Margaret Niemann of Effingham, Sister Josephine Niemann of St. Louis, MO and Carolyn Braun of Effingham; sister-in-law Bernadette Niemann of Effingham.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Jeanette Ferrick, Sister Irene Niemann, Mary Conlin; brother John Niemann and a grandson Ben Stepp.