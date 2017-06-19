 

Recent Obituaries: Betty J. Wiseley

Betty J. Wiseley, 82, of Mattoon, formerly of Sullivan, passed away 9:02 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Mattoon Health Care Center.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Betty was born February 20, 1935, in Bruce, the daughter of Francis and Mildred (DeHart) Chapman. She worked as a house keeper at Eastview Terrace for twenty-three years. She married Joe Phillips on June 13, 1953; she later married O. J. Wiseley on December 29, 1979, in Sullivan; he preceded her in death on February 18, 2000.  Betty enjoyed fishing and crocheting. She also was an avid collector of light houses.

She is survived by her son, Terry Joe (Terry Joanne) Phillips of Mattoon; niece, Theresa (Brad) Miller of Dix, and Kathy Smith of Charleston; nephew, John Chapman of Springfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Kenneth Dale Chapman and nephew Dale Chapman.
	
