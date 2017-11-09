Recent Obituaries: Bonnie D. Wallace

Bonnie D. Wallace

Bonnie D. Wallace, 97, of Sullivan passed away 2:51 p.m. Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 11, 2017 at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held one hour before the funeral services at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials may be made to the Faith Lutheran Church, Sullivan.

Bonnie was born May 6, 1920 in Sullivan, the daughter of Arthur and Leona (Morgan) Herendeen. She married Luther Carl Wallace on December 14, 1947 in Terre Haute, Indiana. He preceded her in death on June 27, 1978. Bonnie enjoyed quilting, ceramics, gardening and flowers. She loved her grandchildren.

Bonnie is survived by her son Guy (Rita) Wallace of Sullivan; daughters, Delores Casey of Sullivan and Dorothy (Jerry) Barding of Boca Raton, FL; 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, 2 grandchildren and son-in-law.

