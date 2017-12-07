Recent Obituaries: Constance Reedy

Constance Reedy

Constance A. “Connie” Reedy, 64, of Sullivan passed away 12:45 a.m. Thursday, December 7, 2017 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 11, 2017 at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, December 10, 2017 at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Burial will be in Keller Cemetery, Lovington. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Connie was born October 9, 1953 in Tuscola, the daughter of Dennis D. and Vivian Elaine (Curby) McElvain. She married Maynard E. Reedy May 8, 1976 in Tuscola. Connie was retired from the USDA/NRCS. She was a member of the Solid Rock Chapel, Sullivan. She loved her grandchildren, gardening and travel. She also enjoyed playing golf, fishing and camping with friends.

She is survived by her husband, Maynard; mother Elaine McElvain of Sullivan; son, Brian (Melissa) Reedy of Tolono; daughter, Erin Reedy of Sullivan; step-daughter, Kelly Reedy of Sullivan; brother, David McElvain of Sullivan; 3 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren; and 2 step great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com