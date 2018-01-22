Recent Obituaries: David Schreiber

David Schreiber

David Allen ‘Dave’ Schreiber, 75, of Sullivan passed away at 10:23 p.m. Friday January 19, 2018 in St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur.

Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Joe Stephens officiating. Visitation will be from Noon until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. Burial will be at a later date in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials are suggested to the Lovington American Legion. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Dave was born March 28, 1942 in Jonathan Creek Township the son of Lester Albert and Dorothy Esther Walden Schreiber. He was retired from Caterpillar in Decatur and a member of UAW Local # 751 in Decatur. Dave was also a member of the Sons of the Lovington Legionaires.

Surviving are his daughters Heidi and Spook Tinsman of Mattoon, Trishia Gibson of Henderson, Nevada, Katherine Zohovetz of Las Vegas, Nevada; brother James Schreiber of Denver, Colorado; twin brother Donald Schreiber of California; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren and very close family friends Wendell Smith and Todd Risley of Sullivan.

He was preceded in death by his parents.