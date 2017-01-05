Recent Obituaries: Donnabelle Frazier

Donnabelle Frazier

Donnabelle Frazier, 85, of Sullivan died 12:30 a.m. Wednesday (January 4, 2017) in Mason Point, Sullivan.

Visitation will be from 10-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2017 in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Graveside services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday following the visitation in the French Cemetery, Allenville, with Bob Vail officiating. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Donnabelle was born September 18,1931 in Bruce the daughter of Pearl William and Susie G. Fleming Myers. She had worked at the Illinois Masonic Home as a young woman, spent many years as a homemaker and then managed the IGA Deli in Sullivan for many years before her retirement. She was a member of the Sullivan VFW Auxiliary and the Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary. Donnabelle married George W. ‘Pat’ Frazier on September 4, 1954 in LaJolla, California and he preceded her in death on July 24, 1999.

Surviving are her daughter Sue (Dave) Morrow of Gainesville, Florida; son Bill (Lora) Frazier of Sullivan; grandchildren Mandy N. Frazier, Samantha Armer and Gabby Frazier and two great grandchildren Renee and Malia Frazier.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter Gloria Armer.