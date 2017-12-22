Recent Obituaries: Frances “Frannye” Handley

Frances “Frannye” Handley

Frances “Frannye” Handley went to her heavenly home on December 21, 2017. She was born on September 26, 1933, the daughter of Edward and Delores Schroeder, who are both deceased. She married William Handley on November 1, 1963 and they were married for 46 years until his passing in 2009. She is survived by her loving son and daughter-in-law, Curt and Mary Handley of Mokena, IL; her beloved granddaughter and husband, Jacqueline Handley and Nicholas Cora of Canton, MI; her sister and friend, Shirley (Jack) Conlin of Arthur, IL; and many loved sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews.

A devout Lutheran, she was a member of her caring church family at Faith Lutheran Church in Sullivan, IL. She also leaves behind many wonderful friends and neighbors whom she cherished.

In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at Reed Funeral Home on Saturday, December 22, 2017. Doors open at 1:30pm with a short service to follow at 2:30pm. Her ashes will be interred alongside her husband in Humboldt, IL in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any of the following:

Faith Lutheran Church, Sullivan, IL

Moultrie County Counseling Center, Sullivan, IL

Moultrie County CEFS Food Pantry, Sullivan, IL

American Cancer Society