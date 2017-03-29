Recent Obituaries: Franklin Hiram Neal

Franklin Hiram Neal

Franklin Hiram Neal, 91, of Urbana, passed away at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Danville.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 P.M. Saturday, April 1, 2017, at the McMullin-Young Funeral Home in Sullivan, with Masonic Rites by the George A. Sentel Lodge #764 . Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan, with Military Rites by the Sullivan American Legion Post #68. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans.

Frank was born September 10, 1925 in Shelbyville, Illinois the son of Franklin and Rosa Pearl (Groves) Neal. He married Nona Ethyl Cochran on June 23, 1950 in Sullivan; she preceded him in death on November 10, 2006. Frank served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Urbana and he was a member of the Western Star Masonic Lodge #240 in Champaign.

Frank is survived by his sons, Phillip Grant Neal of Chicago, Wayne Oliver (Kathleen Ann) Neal of River Forest, and Jeffery Leon Neal of Chicago; grandchildren, Matthew Conrad Neal, Samuel Colin Neal and Larkin Ann Neal.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and sister K. Nancy Bible.

Condolences may be left for the family online at www.mcmullinyoung.com