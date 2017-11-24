Recent Obituaries: Gerald Eugene Bragg

Gerald Eugene Bragg

Gerald Eugene Bragg, 77, of Sullivan passed away 3:50 a.m. Friday, November 24, 2017 in his home, Sullivan.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 27, 2017 at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Burial will be in French Cemetery, Allenville. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Gerald was born August 18, 1940 in Bruce, the son of Gerald A. and Mary E. (Kenny) Bragg. He married Leota M. Williamson on May 20, 1967 in Findlay.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Leota; daughter, Denise Renae (Walter Lynn) White of Windsor; sister, Anna Lee Ross of Decatur; grandson, Aaron White of Windsor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters and a half-brother.

