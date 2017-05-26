Recent Obituaries: Grace J. Gibbons

Grace J. Gibbons

Grace J. Gibbons, 84, of Bethany, died at 3:06 p.m. Thursday May 25, 2017 in her residence.

Celebration of Life services will be 7:00 p.m. Tuesday May 30, 2017 in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Ted Hartley officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday. Memorials are suggested to the Shriners Children’s Hospital or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net. View complete obit at reedfuneralhome.net

Grace was born January 24, 1933 in Pickaway Township in Shelby County the daughter of Edmund and Martha Margaret Kaetzel Schmahl. Grace graduated from Findlay High School. She had been a housewife and homemaker, owned and operated The Village Boutique in the 1970's, was a cake decorator and seamstress and had worked as a floral designer at Dean’s Greenhouse, My Garden, Elzy’s Florist and the Flower Pot all in Sullivan. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Bethany, the Bethany American Legion Auxiliary # 507 and the Order of the Eastern Star, Sullivan. Grace married Donald E. Gibbons on March 10, 1951 in Moweaqua and he preceded her in death on May 10, 2013. Grace enjoyed reading and puzzles. She raised five amazing and awesome children.

Surviving are her son Donnie (Joann) Gibbons; daughters, Cindy (Dick) Roe, Pam (Ray) Hays all of Bethany and Sonja Gibbons of Taylorville; brother Jesse Schmahl of Decatur ; nine grandchildren, twenty one great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Brenda R. Gibbons, infant sister, three brothers and four sisters.