Recent Obituaries: Ina Ruth Brooks

Ina Ruth Brooks

Ina Ruth Brooks, 92 of Bourbonnais, formerly of Sullivan passed away 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 Monday, March 6, 2017 at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held one hour before the funeral services. Burial will be in Keller Cemetery, Lovington. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley, 482 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais.

Ruth was born October 3, 1924 in Sullivan, the daughter of Cornealius and Fern (Waggoner) Brackney. She married Richard F. Brooks April 20, 1942 in Sullivan. He preceded her in death on August 13, 1999. She was a member of the First Christian Church, Sullivan.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Sue (Doug) Barclay of Bourbonnais; grandchildren, Stacy Barclay of Bourbonnais and Stephanie (Michael) Collins of Indianapolis, IN; great-grandchildren, Jason, Maggie, Bricen, Jack and Sutton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dick, son Richard, 2 sisters, and 3 brothers.

