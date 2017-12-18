Recent Obituaries: Janet Pauline Bly

Janet Pauline Bly
Janet Pauline Bly, 74, of Bethany passed away Thursday, December 14, 2017 Springdale, AR.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Bethany. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home in Bethany. Burial will be in Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany. Memorials may be made to the Springdale Senior Center: 203 Park St, Springdale, AR 72764
Pauline was born January 7, 1943 in Bethany, the daughter of William Edward and Dorothy Jean (Jackson) Ward. She married Thomas G. Bly on September 22, 1963; he preceded her in death on June 16, 2005. She attended the Free United Methodist Church in Bethany and while she was in Springdale she attended the First United Methodist Church. Pauline had a big heart, who never met a stranger and always took care of those she loved. She enjoyed spending time with her all of her family, especially at Sunday dinners. She also enjoyed visiting the Springdale Senior Center, which she visited every day.
Pauline is survived by her daughters, Paulette Sheagren of Springdale, AR, and Tracy (Kenneth) Whelan of Springdale, AR; brothers, Wayne (JoAnn) Ward of Taylorville and John (Barbara) Ward of Mt. Zion; sister, Rosalie (Larry) Hostetler of Hervey City. She is also survived by six grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
