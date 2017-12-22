Recent Obituaries: Joan R. Newberry

Joan R. Newberry

Joan R. Newberry, 81, of Lovington passed away 9:40 a.m. Thursday, December 21, 2017 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington. Visitation will be held one hour before the services at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington. Burial will be in Keller Cemetery, Lovington. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Joan was born November 27, 1936 in Lovington, the daughter of Kenneth and Ura (Hilton) Randol. She married Glenn E. Newberry on October 4, 1958 in Lovington. Joan was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Tuscola. She was an avid gardener, an energetic grandmother and loved antique collecting and loved her dogs and husband and she was a loving mother.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn; sons, Gary Wayne Newberry of Lovington, Keith Alan (Rhonda) Newberry of Sullivan; and Vernon Lee Newberry of Lovington; brother, Steven (Pam) Randol of Paducah, KY; sisters, Jenene Carlyle of Bethany and Alice (Alan) Ring of Cherry; 2 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

