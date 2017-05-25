Recent Obituaries: Lorraine Edna Gilmore

Lorraine Edna Gilmore

Lorraine Edna Gilmore, 93, of Lake City, passed away 8:55 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2017 at the McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington. Visitation will be held one hour before the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Keller Cemetery, Lovington. Memorials may be made to the Weekend Food Ministry, to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or to the donor’s choice.

Lorraine was born August 19, 1923, in Ramsey, the daughter of Henry, Jr. and Edna C. (Farber) Miller. She married Robert D. Gilmore on September 17, 1943, in Shelby County; he preceded her in death on June 11, 1986. Lorraine was a member of the Reeds Chapel Methodist Church in Ramsey. She collected salt and pepper shakers. She loved having all of her family over for Sunday dinners and no one ever left hungry. Lorraine enjoyed babies and her grandchildren, doing jig saw puzzles, word searches and she embroidered hundreds of tea towels throughout the years.

She is survived by her sons, Darrell W. (Dorothy Ilene) Gilmore of Decatur, and Roger D. (Stella) Gilmore of Sullivan; daughters, Linda L. (Byron) Lambdin of Sullivan, and Joyce (Mark) Trower of Lake City; sister, Dorothy (Clyde) Hicks of Bethany. She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers, one sister and one grandson.

The family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers and the nurses at Eastview Terrace in Sullivan, who cared for mom with dignity, grace and humor. Also special thanks to her doctor and nurses in the E.R. and comfort caregivers on the 4th floor of St. Mary’s Hospital.

Alzheimer’s stole our mother from us; we grieved while she lingered here; only to grieve again now that she is gone. We love you Mom and we will see you later.

