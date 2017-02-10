Recent Obituaries: Margaret June Grinslade

Margaret June Grinslade

Margaret June Grinslade 93, of Lancaster, NY formerly of Dalton City, IL passed away at 7:54 a.m., February 8, 2017, in her daughter’s residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Bethel Free Methodist Church, 930 N. Range Road, Peoria, IL 61604. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Margaret was born April 11, 1923, in Decatur, IL the daughter of George and Leta Isabelle (Roney) Dickson. She married Phillip Ray Grinslade on March 15, 1943. He preceded her in death on September 13, 1993. Margaret had formerly worked as a butcher and grocery clerk for the grocery store in Dalton City.

Surviving are her children: Robert Ray Grinslade and his wife Shirley of Bradford, IL, Mary Jo Hill and her husband Michael of San Antonio, TX, and Margaret “Susan” Grinslade of Lancaster, NY; grandchildren: Scott Grinslade and his wife Sarah of Peoria Heights, IL, Bobbi Grinslade of Peoria, IL, Tracey Langsfeld of San Antonio, TX, Gary Langsfeld and wife Martha of Burlington, KY, Claudette Mabry or San Antonio, TX, Mary Ruotolo and her husband Chris of Hackettstown, NJ, Jeff Gossett and wife Lena of Bradford, IL, Kim Mitchell and husband Kevin of Clinton, IL and Gabriella Brueggemann of St. Louis, MO. Also surviving are twelve great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, her beloved son: Samuel D. Grinslade. brothers: George and Robert and her sister: Dorothy.