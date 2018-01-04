Recent Obituaries: Marsha Lynn Keeling

Marsha Lynn Keeling

Marsha Lynn Keeling, 60, of Tuscola, formerly of Arthur, died at 12:51 a.m. Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at Carle Hospital, Urbana.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Shrader Funeral Home, 431 S. Vine Street, Arthur, with Rev. James Dona officiating. Burial will follow in the Windsor Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Marsha was born December 28, 1957 in Decatur, the daughter of Kenneth Harold and Cora Jane Gentry Riggs.

She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Jane and Clinton Camic of Windsor; father, Kenneth Harold Riggs, Sr. of N. Carolina; 2 sons, Travis (Stephany) Allen of Tolono; Shane Allen of Tuscola; 2 brothers, Kenneth (Dawne) Riggs, Jr. of Moline; Gregory (Rita) Riggs of Colorado Springs, Colorado; 2 sisters, Theresa (Jim) Miller of Arthur; Margaret Ann Camic of Silvis; 4 grandchildren, Peyton Miller, Logan, Brennan, and Sophia Allen; several nieces and nephews.

Marsha graduated from Arthur High School Class of 1976. She worked as a CNA at the Arthur Home and also at the Tuscola IGA for several years. She loved her grandchildren very much. She was a loving mother, daughter, and sister. She had many friends that she loved and would have done anything for them. She always had a smile on her face.

Memorials are suggested to the Allen Family.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.hilligosshraderfh.com