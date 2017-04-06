Recent Obituaries: Mary Ellen Flint

Mary Ellen Flint

Mary Ellen Flint (Getz) - 79 - passed peacefully Tuesday 4/4/2017 at Sullivan Rehab Health Center in Sullivan, IL. surrounded by her family.

Services will be held Monday, April 10, 2017 at Faith Lutheran Church, Sullivan Il, officiated by Pastor Paul McGhghy. Visitation 1 pm - 2 pm with Memorial Celebration of Life 2 pm - 2:45 pm. Burial will be Wednesday April 12, 2017 at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Annawan, Il..

Mary was born 1/19/1938 to Frederick J Getz and Elsie Croegert Getz in Mineral, IL. She married Clarence Lester Flint 1/7/1957. Mary received her Registered Nursing Degree at Blackhawk College, Moline, Il and worked as an RN from 1974 - 2006. She recently retired from Mid Illinois Senior Services, Inc. where she worked as a receptionist from November 2009 - February 2017.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Theresa Reichenbach (Gary) Bradenton, Fl, Daughter-in-law Susan Flint, Findlay, Il, Grandson, Clarence David Flint, Jr, FL, Alex Flint., FL, Granddaughter Brittany St George, FL, Grandson Matthew St George, FL, Granddaughter Danielle Beiler (Bobby), Blue Mound, Grandson Joseph Flint, Findlay and 11 great grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Lester Flint, Son Clarence David Flint, Son Daniel Joseph Flint and grandson Michael J St George.

Memorials may be made to Mid Illinois Senior Services, Inc., 114 E Jefferson Street, Sullivan, Il 61951.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Send condolences to www.leavememoriesnotdebt.com

.