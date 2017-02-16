Recent Obituaries: Mary Jane Harshbarger

Mary Jane Harshbarger

Mary Jane Harshbarger (affectionately known as "Teeter"), 90, of Springfield, IL, originally of Atwood, IL passed away gracefully at 3:50 a.m., Friday, February 10, 2017 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Mary Jane was born on December 25, 1926, the adopted daughter of Leslie and Alta (Green) Collins. She married Robert E. Harshbarger in 1962 and he later preceded her in death in addition to her parents and sister, Martha Jean Swartz.

Survivors include her nephew, Eric "Nick" Swartz, and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Once a Candy Striper, Teeter is known to those who love her as selfless yet spirited! Her passing in the month of February, while bittersweet, seems serendipitous considering her unending sweet tooth!

Family and friends would often visit with her & share funny stories but NEVER without bringing her favorite chocolates, candies and wine. Her sweet soul will be forever missed.

A graveside memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 17, 2017 at Lake Fork Cemetery, 345 N. 1475 East Road, Atwood, IL. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, IL is in charge of the arrangements.

