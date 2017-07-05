Recent Obituaries: Mary “Kathy” Tilford

Mary “Kathy” Tilford

Mary “Kathy” Tilford, 63, of Windsor, passed away Monday, July 3, 2017 at Sara Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

Kathy was born May 3, 1954, in Mattoon, the daughter of Charles and Gladys (Johnson) French. On January 23, 1971, she and Duane Tilford were united in marriage. She worked many years at Petty’s Corp in Effingham and for Casey’s General Store in Windsor. She attended Mattoon Christian Church, enjoyed working crossword puzzles, playing poker machines and giving to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Surviving are her husband, Duane of Windsor; three children: Michael Tilford of Windsor, Michelle (Brandon Houser) Tilford of Effingham and Robert Tilford of Windsor; four grandchildren: Samantha Tilford, Brian and Myles Roberts and Madison Tilford; sister, Joyce (Russell) Craig of Sullivan; two brothers: Chuck French of Sullivan and Jim French of Arcadia, FL; several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents, one brother Bill and her mother and father-in-law’s.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2017 at Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home with Pastor Jim French officiating. Burial will be at the Windsor Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Family and friends are invited to share a story or light a candle in Kathy’s honor at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.