Recent Obituaries: Nancy Eckel

Nancy Eckel

Nancy L. Eckel, 91, of Sullivan passed away at 8:15 p.m. Sunday January 14, 2018 in Eastview Terrace, Sullivan.

Celebration of Life services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the Elim Springs Church of Jesus Christ, Sullivan. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday in the church. Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials are suggested to the Moultrie County Relay for Life. Arrangements by the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Nancy was born May 5, 1926 in Sullivan the daughter of Glen H. and Agnes Harshman Lane.

Nancy was an active member of the Elim Springs Church of Jesus Christ and had an unquestionably strong faith. She was a soprano in the choir and had a great joy of music. She loved helping people and spent many years in the RSVP Program at the Sullivan Elementary School as a volunteer and a pen pal. She and Wayne loved to travel and her favorite location was the Grand Tetons. Nancy adored light houses and had acquired quite a collection of replicas. Nancy had worked as a secretary for Wood and Mayberry in Sullivan and had been a member of the Sullivan Alumni Association. Nancy married Wayne Eckel on June 23, 1951 in Sullivan and he preceded her in death on June 23, 2006. She was a mother, homemaker, a grandmother, a great grandmother and a loyal friend.

Surviving are her son Christopher Wayne (Jeri) Eckel of Sullivan ; brother Bradford (Patsy) Lane of Sullivan and grandchildren Brandi (Kris) Binder, Schuyler (Conner) Sanders, Kelsey (Tyler) Binder, Ryan (Taylor) Eckel and great grandchildren Ethan Neville, Maddie Neville, Caden Binder, Jude Eckel and Dawson Eckel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers Stanley, Sidney, Stuart (Joan) and Warren Lane.