Recent Obituaries: Nina L. Glazebrook

Nina L. Glazebrook

Nina L. Glazebrook, 92, of Sullivan passed away at 5:00 a.m. Thursday (January 19, 2017) in Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon. Mother left us this morning for a home with no pain. A devoted Christian and loving mother who taught us all about the love of God and the power of family. It is with a heavy heart that she has left us but knowing she is with her Lord and Savior.

Celebration of Life services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday (January 23, 2017) in the Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Brandon Zoll and Ron Bartenen officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Sunday (January 22, 2017). Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery in Sullivan. Memorials are suggested to the Arthritis Foundation or to Downs Syndrome. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Nina was born February 26, 1924 in Opdyke, Illinois the daughter of Henry and Sula Smith Marlow. She had worked at the Depot in Sullivan and the Moultrie County Counseling Center.

Nina was a member of the Sullivan Church of God.

Surviving are her sons Marion ‘Turk’ (Judy) Glazebrook of St. Augustine, Florida, Richard (Carol) Glazebrook of Sullivan, Roger Glazebrook of Sullivan, Jim (Teena) Glazebrook of Joliet; daughters Helen Glazebrook of Sullivan and Sarah (Todd) Glazebrook Perry of Findlay; grandchildren Brian Glazebrook, Amanda Glazebrook, Allyson Kunz, Carley Scott, Kelly Bennett, Joy Courtright, Jaime Kamb, Jill Wilson, Jay Glazebrook, Carl Gilmore and Lisa Gilmore; great grandchildren Scarlett Glazebrook, Lily Glazebrook, Rylee Kunz, Molly Kunz, Carra Scott, Brandon Scott, Leigh Spear, Sara Bennett, Lily Kamb, Lexi Kamb, Avry Wilson, Ben Gilmore, Jon Gilmore and Nicolas Gilmore and great great grandchildren Landon Spear and Hadley Spear.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jessie, sister Gladys and Mildred and daughter in law Sara ‘Sally’ Glazebrook.

Those Saturday morning conference calls won’t be the same without mom.