Recent Obituaries: Randy Lee Crowe

Randy Lee Crowe, 59, of Flora, formerly of Sullivan, passed away 7:47 p.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at Carbondale Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2017, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held one hour before the services. Burial will be in French Cemetery, Allenville, with Military Rites by the Sullivan American Legion Post #68. Memorials may be made to the Prairie Heart Institute.

Randy was born August 1, 1957, in Mattoon, the son of Hue Tim and Ruth (Moran) Crowe. His family was an important part of his life as was his relationship with Christ. He served in the United States Navy.

Randy is survived by his sons, Jeremy (Elizabeth) Crowe of St. Clair, MO, Jacob (Macey) Crowe of Olney and Ethan (Nadia) Young of Flora; daughters, Amy Crowe of Flora and Sarah (Matthew) Allen of Salem; brothers, Tim Michael Crowe of Sullivan and Gary (Kathy) Crowe of Sullivan; sisters, Donna (Weldon) Kingery of Sullivan and Cheryl Wood of Sullivan. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Diane Hollenbeck.

