Recent Obituaries: Raymond Reed

Raymond Reed

Raymond Samuel Reed, 93, of Sullivan passed away 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 30, 2017 in his home, Sullivan.

Funeral services to celebrate Raymond’s life will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 4, 2017 at the Southern Baptist Church, Sullivan. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the Southern Baptist Church, Sullivan. Arrangements by McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville with Military Rites by the Sullivan American Legion Post # 68. Memorials may be made to the Southern Baptist Church, Sullivan.

Raymond was born February 29, 1924 in Shelbyville, the son of Samuel Jesse and Bertha Amelia (Ditto) Reed. He was raised in Shelbyville and lived there many years before moving to Sullivan. He was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a dedicated member of the Southern Baptist Church, Sullivan and the American Legion Post # 68, Sullivan. He was a retired electrician for the Norfolk-Southern Railroad after 28 years.

Raymond is survived by his son, John Chester Reed of Pana; daughters, Jerilea Kay (Tom) Short of Decatur and Joletta (Wayne) Bohannon of Mineola, TX; 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Jesse and Vincent.

As we grieve for our loss, we rejoice that Raymond now walks in the everlasting garden of faith with our Savior.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com