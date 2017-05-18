Recent Obituaries: Roger Chris Uphoff

Roger Chris Uphoff

Roger Chris Uphoff, 71, of Lovington, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on May 17, 2017.

He was born January 18, 1946 in Shelbyville, Illinois to his loving parents Lois Aileen (Gordon) and Gilbert Franklin Uphoff (deceased). He joined his three siblings Connie Yantis (deceased), Duane (Marjorie) Uphoff and Stanley (Pat) Uphoff. He was raised on the family farm and even though he worked for thirty-nine years as a computer room supervisor at Wagner Castings, he was always a farmer at heart. His parents raised him with a strong devotion to God, family, community, the Findlay Falcons, and the Chicago Cubs.

He met his loving wife Judy Lee Lewis in 1962. They were married for forty-eight years and went steady for fifty-five years. They had three children Thad Lewis Uphoff (deceased), Chad Bixler Uphoff (Katy) and Jenny Aileen Uphoff Moore. He loved his five perfect grandchildren Abby, Cole, and Caden Uphoff and Brady and Brynlee Moore. He also leaves his loving mother-in-law Lydia Bixler Lewis (William deceased), sister-in-law Lana (Tom) Miller, sister-in-law Phyllis Allen, and brother-in-law Randy (Devin) Lewis.

He graduated from Findlay H.S. in 1964 and leaves dear classmates. He also graduated from the St. Louis School of Automation, Lakeland College and attended Eastern Illinois University. He served in the National Guard and on the Lovington Ambulance Board. He was a member of the Kiwanis, the American Legion and the Christian Men’s Fellowship. He was baptized in the Findlay Church of Christ and actively attended and served the Lovington Christian Church for forty-four years.

He enjoyed his family and his friends and always had a good story to tell. He loved all things outdoors especially camping, boating and skiing. He did most of the construction on his home and could make or fix almost anything. He loved all things pertaining to his children and grandchildren including their ballgames, school activities, camping, boating, and special trips.

Funeral services will be held at the Lovington Christian Church on Saturday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of a visitation the family would casually welcome family and friends to his home at 998 Legion Rd, Lovington Illinois on Sunday, May 21st from 1 to 6 PM. Donations may be made to the Lovington Christian Church, the American Cancer Society or donor’s charity. After a drive through Findlay, burial will take place at Glenwood Cemetery in Shelbyville.

