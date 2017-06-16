Recent Obituaries: Roger W. Punches, Sr.

Roger W. Punches, Sr.

Roger W. Punches, Sr., 87, of Sullivan passed away at 6:10 p.m. Thursday June 15, 2017 in his residence surrounded by his family.

Celebration of Life services will be 5:00 p.m. Monday in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Bob Vail officiating. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Monday. Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan with military honors by the Sullivan American Legion Post # 68. Memorials are suggested to the Sullivan American Legion or to the Sullivan VFW. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Roger was born August 19, 1929 in Lovington the son of Floyd and Marie Kinney Punches. He graduated from Sullivan High School. Roger retired from the B & O, CSX Railroad and was the owner of the Shamrock Pub in Dalton City. Roger was a US Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the Sullivan American Legion Post # 68 , the Sullivan VFW Post # 6410, the Land Owners Association and was an avid Cardinal fan. He married Mary Lou Bevil on March 30, 1955 and she preceded him in death on January 16, 1991.

Surviving are his daughters Terrie Punches, Christina (Tia) Punches and Bevila Punches (Kevin Coon) all of Sullivan; son Roger Punches, Jr. (Butch) of Sullivan; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter, two grandsons, brother Jack Punches, Sr. and nephew Jack Punches, Jr.