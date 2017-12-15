Recent Obituaries: Ruth M. Yates

Ruth M. Yates

Ruth M. Yates, 89, of Sullivan passed away 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at Eastview Terrace, Sullivan.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 16, 2017, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan, with Pastor Charliam Renner officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials may be made to the Sullivan United Methodist Women or to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Ruth was born March 6, 1928, in Bruce, the daughter of Fred and Nellie (Sharp) Sampson. She married James W. Yates on June 19, 1949, in Sullivan; he survives. She was a member of the First Untied Methodist Church in Sullivan. In her earlier years she enjoyed sewing, crocheting and embroidering, while in her later years she enjoyed her rose garden and bird watching. Ruth loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ruth is survived by her husband James of Sullivan; sons, Michael K. (Patty) Yates of Washington, IL, and Kevin M. Yates of Sullivan; daughter, Marsha K. (David) Webb of Macon. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and four sisters.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com