Recent Obituaries: Stanley Jenkins

Stanley Jenkins

Stanley Gene ‘Stan’ Jenkins, 57, of Sullivan died 2:44 p.m. Wednesday July 5, 2017 in his residence of natural causes.

Celebration of Life services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with the Rev. Stephen H. Guarneros officiating. Visitation will be from 1 - 3 p.m. Sunday. Burial will be in the Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany. Memorials are suggested to Moultrie County Food Pantry, the Moultrie County Beacon Activity Fund or to the donor’s favorite charity. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Stan was born July 28, 1959 in Decatur the son of Walter and Joyce Shipman Jenkins. Stan attended school in Bethany. He was active in 4-H and enjoyed tending to his horse and calf. After graduation from Bethany High School he started working for the Shasteen Ford Garage in Sullivan to learn to be a mechanic. He continued to work there until they closed. He then went to Tuscola to work for Mooney Ford. After Mooney sold to Tuscola Ford he continued to work there until 2016. He learned his craft well and was awarded Senior Master Mechanic for several years. He had worked as a mechanic for almost forty years.

Surviving are his parents Walt and Joyce Jenkins; brothers Ron (Jane) Jenkins, Duane (Tami) Jenkins all of Sullivan; sister Diane (Jim) Doyle of St. Louis; nephews, Sean (Whitney) Jenkins, Dusty (Brenda) Jenkins, Corey (Rachel) Jenkins and Alex Jenkins; nieces, Danielle (Jake) Moxley and Jenna Jenkins; grand nephews, Tyler Jenkins, Ivan Moxley and Jax Moxley and grand nieces Lily Moxley and Harper Jenkins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and a brother Gary Dean Jenkins.