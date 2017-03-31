Recent Obituaries: Virginia A. Butler

Virginia A. Butler

Virginia A. Butler, 90, of Sullivan passed away 4:00 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2017 at Mason Point, Sullivan.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2017 at Penn Township, Moweaqua. No visitation will be held. Arrangements were made by McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Memorials may be made to the Moultrie County Senior Center.

Virginia was born November 12, 1926 in Moweaqua, the daughter of Ray and Florence (Hemer) Lindley. She married Hank Butler in 1944 and he preceded her in death in 2001. Virginia was retired from the Titus Presbyterian Memorial Home, Sullivan. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Sullivan.

She is survived by her sons, Mike (Linda) Butler of Hammond and Doug Butler of Sullivan; sisters, Patsy Lindley of Sullivan and Wilma England of St. Charles, MO; 2 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother and 1 sister.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com