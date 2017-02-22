Redskins End Season at Pana Regionals

•February 22, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports Editor

The Sullivan boys’ basketball team dropped its last two Central Illinois Conference games to Clinton and Warrensburg-Latham and then lost in the Class 2A regional to host Pana to end Redskins’ season.

Against Pana Monday, Bryce Farris’s game-high 19 points and nine rebounds were not enough for the Bulldogs to overcome the Panthers.

Farris kept his team in the game in the first quarter, scoring eight points to cut the Panther lead to 11-10.

Sullivan stayed close in the second quarter but trailed 18-13 at half. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

