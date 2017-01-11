Redskins’ Varsity Start Strong Against Warriors

•January 11, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports Editor

The Sullivan boys’ varsity basketball team dropped its Central Illinois Conference opener 50-46 when it traveled to Tuscola Friday night.

“(We) played three really good quarters,” said Sullivan coach Chester Reeder. “Unfortunately, we play basketball and not hockey.”

Sullivan jumped out to a 19-10 first-quarter lead, but Tuscola battled back in the second quarter to take the lead 26-23 at half.

The Warriors extended that lead to six heading into the fourth quarter.


