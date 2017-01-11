Redskins’ Varsity Start Strong Against Warriors

Posted on by January 10, 2017

•January 11, 2017•

By Jason Brown
NP Sports Editor

The Sullivan boys’ varsity basketball team dropped its Central Illinois Conference opener 50-46 when it traveled to Tuscola Friday night.

“(We) played three really good quarters,” said Sullivan coach Chester Reeder. “Unfortunately, we play basketball and not hockey.”

Sullivan jumped out to a 19-10 first-quarter lead, but Tuscola battled back in the second quarter to take the lead 26-23 at half.

The Warriors extended that lead to six heading into the fourth quarter.     Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

Comments are closed.