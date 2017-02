•February 1, 2017•

The Illinois High School Association has set schedules for the girls’ basketball Class 1A and 2A regionals, and Moultrie County will be hosting two of them.

Sullivan is scheduled to host the Class 2A regional starting Feb. 6.

Sullivan is the No. 5 ranked team and will play No. 10 ranked Shelbyville at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6.