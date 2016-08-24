Remember When? 8-24-2016

Compiled by Bekki Ferguson-Stevens

25 Years Ago This Week

Just flipping through I found this little bit. Workers from Union Pacific Railroad are repairing switches and ties and doing general maintenance work this week at the Jackson Street crossing in Sullivan. During the project traffic has been detoured to the south. Anyone around Sullivan last week will enjoy this little bit as I’m sure we all did the detour at least once.

Donald Ferguson, central office switching technician for GTE (General Telephone Electronics) in Sullivan, will retire Sept. 30 after 30 years of service.

John Woerner has joined Dave Vance at Ag Answers in Sullivan as a new agronomist.

Deneen Frye of Sullivan recently passed her state certification exam to be licensed as a veterinary technician. She graduated in May from Parkland College in Champaign with an associate degree in veterinary technology. Frye is employed by the Kaskaskia Valley Animal Hospital in Sullivan.

Jesse Carlock, 15, of rural Sullivan accomplished his first solo flight in a glider Aug. 11 at Moweaqua. The son of Kenneth and Deanna Carlock, he is a member of the Decatur Civil Air Patrol Unit and returned home Aug. 3 after spending two weeks with the unit the Experimental Airplane Assn. Fly-In and Air Show in Oshkosh, Wis. Warlock is a sophomore at Sullivan High School. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.



Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

