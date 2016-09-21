Remember When? 9-21-2016

Compiled by Bekki Ferguson-Stevens

25 Years Ago This Week

Karen Coil of Sullivan, a registered nurse at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Coles County, has received one of three Pacemaker Awards given monthly by the center. The awards are given to recognize employees who set a good example for others, are hardworking and make a good contribution to the center. Coil has been employed by the center since 1988.

Sullivan runners Chris Clark and Jim Bailey earned second and sixth place finishes in a field of 57 runners last Saturday at the Cowden-Herrick Invitational.

Sullivan High School Homecoming activities this week include crowning of the queen and recognition of her court. This year’s queen candidates include Christie Edmonds, Vanessa Vandeventer, Sara Myers and Stacy Crawford. Representing the queen’s court are Carinna Elder, junior attendant; Jennifer Elzy, sophomore attendant; and Bobbi Bone, freshman attendant.

Three-year-old Melinda Seelow, daughter of Tim and Rita Seelow of Bethany, was crowned Little Miss Bethany during Bethany’s Fall Festival over the weekend. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.



Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

