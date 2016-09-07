Remember When? 9-7-2016

Compiled by Bekki Ferguson-Stevens

25 Years Ago This Week

Twenty- five players are on the Bethany Mustangs football team this year with the majority of the team being experienced seniors. Seven juniors, three sophomores and five freshmen are added to the roster. Returning senior starters include Greg Dickens, Rick Shutter, Gabe Miller, Ben Osman, Steve Van Loon, Eric Ashley and Ryan Martin. Other seniors include Shane Weybright, Terry Still and David Snyder.

Forming new friendships is the aim of a new singles group in Sullivan known as the Kindred Spirits which was formed in May. The group, spearheaded by Sullivan residents Wanda Hall, Olene Hunter, and Helen Standerfer, is for singles, widows, widowers and divorcees of all ages who are interested in meeting others and participating in social activities.

Ten members of the Sullivan cross country team started off together during a dual meet with Shelbyville and Argenta-Oreana, held last week in Wyman Park. Powered by performances of Katie Tice, Kari Kendall and Kristy Jesse, the Lady Redskins were victors in the meet.

Just two weeks away, huge quantities of traffic and many new elevator and coffee shop topics will descend on Dalton City during the 1991 Farm Progress Show planned for Sept. 24-26 on the Boggs, Harris and Orris farms. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.



Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

